Wendy Williams Reveals She Lost 25 Pounds During Quarantine

Wendy Williams is feeling good.

On the season 12 premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” on Monday, the 56-year-old host showed off her recent 25-pound weight loss.

“I didn’t do it on purpose, it’s just that food became disgusting to me,” she said, according to Page Six. “I was cooking at first and it was all good, I was shovelling stuff in my mouth.”

She continues, “Everything from hot dogs to lobster,” she explained, “but then it became I’m done with food.”

Williams added that she only realized how much weight she’d lost after having to be weighed by her doctor.

“‘I haven’t weighed this little since high school,’” she recalled thinking. “I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance.”