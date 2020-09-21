Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokingly Parent-Shames Chrissy Teigen After She Shares Snap Of Her Daughter Washing Her Hair

Jesse Tyler Ferguson jokingly took a swipe at Chrissy Teigen on Instagram after she shared an adorable snap of her daughter Luna washing her hair.

Teigen, who is expecting her third baby, relaxed in the bath, while her 4-year-old washed her locks, insisting the little one refused to let her wash her own hair.

Her caption included, “Girls, man. @johnlegend how did we get so lucky with lulu??”

The photo caught the attention of Ferguson, who welcomed his and Justin Mikita’s son, Beckett, in July.

Poking fun at parent-shamers, the actor posted: “Sorry, I’m just seeing what it feels like to give parental advice on Instagram. It DOES feel pretty powerful.”

“I can see the whole world from up here on my perch! It’s AMAZING! I see now why people do it! I feel invincible!!!!”

Credit: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Teigen and Legend also share son Miles, 2.