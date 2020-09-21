Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton Bond Over Time In Solitary Confinement In Emotional ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview

Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton are looking back at their time in solitary confinement.

The reality star, 39, joined Barrymore, 45, for a tell-all interview on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where the pair bonded over their shared experience.

Hilton detailed being placed in solitary confinement as a teenager in her new YouTube Originals documentary, “This Is Paris”.

“I’ve been where you’ve been and watching your documentary I don’t know how many interviews and conversations I’m going to have on this show where I am watching a mirror image of everything I’ve been through as well and so I want to talk to you and have you know that I’ve had the people come and take me away,” Barrymore explained to her guest. “I’ve been locked up in solitary confinement. I’ve been in a place for lengthy periods of time we are talking year, year and a half plus. I haven’t seen a kind of story like this really reflected out there very often that’s one I recognize so deeply. Why did you decide to do this now?”

RELATED: Charlize Theron And Drew Barrymore Open Up About Tumultuous Upbringings And Why They Haven’t Dated Anyone In Over Five Years

“It actually wasn’t supposed to be the original premise of the film. I wanted to do a film to show the businesswoman I am and all I’ve accomplished because I feel like there are so many misconceptions about me and then during shooting, I just became to close with the director that we had this like sisterly relationship where I felt I could open about anything with her,” Hilton explained. “She told me, ‘This is so important that you tell your story because you are going to help other survivors and people want to come forward with theirs.’ It was very difficult for me because it wasn’t something I ever wanted to talk about in public.”

Barrymore later detailed her own experience, revealing her mother had no choice but to send her away.

“The people at my place were really good. I mean I didn’t like being thrown in solitary confinement,” she recalled. “I will say I was very rebellious. I started riots there all the time. There was a lot of other kids like me. My mom just didn’t know what to do with me. I was doing drugs. I was out of control. She just threw her hands up and threw me in there not knowing where else to turn to. That place really did help me and it did save my life and I actually wouldn’t change a thing. Did anything about it fix something for you?”

RELATED: Tyra Banks Teaches Drew Barrymore How To ‘Smize’

But for Hilton, her time was different.

“All it did was give me trust issues, PTSD. I didn’t deserve to go there. My mom and dad were just very strict and sheltered when I lived in LA. I wasn’t allowed to go on dates, couldn’t wear makeup, couldn’t go to a school dance,” she said. “They just didn’t want me to grow up. Then I moved to New York and that’s when my life changed and I just was sneaking out at night and going to clubs and ditching school but not doing anything terrible, just wanting to go out at night and that really scared my parents because they were so protective.”

Hilton later added she and her mother, Kathy Hilton, are “closer than ever. It’s something that we just never talked about it so it was very hard for her to hear but I think just talking about it just brought us even closer than we were.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.