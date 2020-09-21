Zach Braff Says The Emmys ‘Chose’ To Leave Nick Cordero Out Of In Memoriam

By Corey Atad.

Nick Cordero. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File/CP Images
Nick Cordero. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File/CP Images

Zach Braff is calling out the Emmys

On Sunday night, the some viewers were surprised to see actor Nick Cordero left out of the awards show’s In Memoriam tribute.

RELATED: Twitter Reacts After Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero & Kelly Preston Are Left Out Of 2020 Emmys ‘In Memoriam’

The actor tragically died at 41 earlier this year after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Monday morning, Braff took to twitter to explain that Cordero wasn’t included in the tribute because the Emmys producers chose not to.

RELATED: Nick Cordero Memorial: Amanda Kloots Gets Emotional Describing Actor’s ‘Fight’ For His Life

Braff, who was a close friend of Cordero’s, also shared an excerpt from the email he received from the Emmys during their consideration process.

The Emmys also confused viewers by leaving off a few other celebrities who passed away in 2020, including Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.

Click to View Gallery

Stars We’ve Lost In 2020

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP