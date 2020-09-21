Zach Braff Says The Emmys ‘Chose’ To Leave Nick Cordero Out Of In Memoriam

Zach Braff is calling out the Emmys

On Sunday night, the some viewers were surprised to see actor Nick Cordero left out of the awards show’s In Memoriam tribute.

The actor tragically died at 41 earlier this year after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Monday morning, Braff took to twitter to explain that Cordero wasn’t included in the tribute because the Emmys producers chose not to.

For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

Braff, who was a close friend of Cordero’s, also shared an excerpt from the email he received from the Emmys during their consideration process.

The Emmys also confused viewers by leaving off a few other celebrities who passed away in 2020, including Kobe Bryant and Kelly Preston.