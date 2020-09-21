Runaway June Announce ‘When I Think Of Christmas’ EP

Christmas is coming early for Runaway June fans.

The trio announced their new holiday EP, When I Think Of Christmas, featuring two original songs and three Yuletide classics.

Photo: Ford Fairchild

“Our new Christmas EP, When I Think About Christmas has all of these beautiful mountain Appalachian sounds,” Runaway June’s Naomi, Jennifer, and Natalie said in a statement. “So we put our own little spin on Christmas music and we’ve got some fiddle so why not!”

“Christmas On The Radio” and “When I Think About Christmas” are Runaway June’s original tracks. Accompanying the new tracks will be covers of “Sleigh Ride”, “O Holy Night” and “Let It Snow”.

When I Think About Christmas drops October 16.