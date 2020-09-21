‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Nails Cover Of Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’

HGTV Canada’s “The Property Brothers“ star Drew Scott is back with another impressive cover.

Scott has already belted out “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”, a song from the Disney-Pixar animated short “Lava”, with his wife Linda Phan.

He has now sung the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way” while playing along on his acoustic guitar.

Scott wrote, “Always a karaoke classic.”

His latest clip comes after he sang Otis Redding’s much-loved track “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay”.

The Canadian real estate broker also shared a song he co-wrote about his wife recently, which he recorded and presented to her on their wedding day.