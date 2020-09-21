Avril Lavigne To Host A Virtual Benefit Concert To Fight Lyme Disease

Avril Lavigne is putting on a show.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne And Sarah McLachlan Both Perform During Virtual Canada Day Celebrations

On Monday, the Canadian singer announced that she will host a virtual concert to benefit people suffering from Lyme disease.

I’m so excited to invite you to join me & some VERY special guests for #FightLyme, a virtual concert to benefit the Lyme community. 100% of proceeds go to @AvrilFoundation @LymeAlliance. Tickets onsale now at https://t.co/0VgR5w8qpB pic.twitter.com/QroS8ujO5m — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 21, 2020

Tickets for the Oct. 24 concert are currently on sale, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Avril Lavigne Foundation and the Global Lyme Alliance.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Talks About Taking Quarantine Seriously In Light Of Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Lavigne also promised she will be joined by special guests, with their names still to be announced.