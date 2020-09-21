Avril Lavigne To Host A Virtual Benefit Concert To Fight Lyme Disease

Avril Lavigne is putting on a show.

On Monday, the Canadian singer announced that she will host a virtual concert to benefit people suffering from Lyme disease.

Tickets for the Oct. 24 concert are currently on sale, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Avril Lavigne Foundation and the Global Lyme Alliance.

Lavigne also promised she will be joined by special guests, with their names still to be announced.

