‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Hafthór Björnsson Says He Might Miss His Son’s Birth Because Of Quarantine

Strongman Hafthór Björnsson is hoping he’s negative.

On Sunday, the athlete and “Game of Thrones” actor shared a post on Instagram revealing there’s a chance he’s miss the birth of his son due to coronavirus quarantine.

As he explained, he is currently in isolation and will be tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive.

If the test comes back positive, Björnsson will be forced to quarantine for another 14 days, which would mean he might not be able to be there when his wife gives birth.

In May, Björnsson broke the world record for deadlifting.