‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Hafthór Björnsson Says He Might Miss His Son’s Birth Because Of Quarantine

Strongman Hafthór Björnsson is hoping he’s negative.
On Sunday, the athlete and “Game of Thrones” actor shared a post on Instagram revealing there’s a chance he’s miss the birth of his son due to coronavirus quarantine.
I’m finally coming up to the end of a seven day quarantine where I will be tested to see if I’ve contracted Covid19 after being in close contact with someone who was diagnosed shortly after doing some work for a job. If I am positive it will mean a further 14 day quarantine. Unfortunately this means there is a chance I will miss the birth of my son and unable to be beside my wife to support her as she gives birth and welcomes him to the world. I will take the test on Tuesday morning and am very anxious! Everyone please send me some positive vibes!! 🙏🏻
As he explained, he is currently in isolation and will be tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive.
If the test comes back positive, Björnsson will be forced to quarantine for another 14 days, which would mean he might not be able to be there when his wife gives birth.
In May, Björnsson broke the world record for deadlifting.