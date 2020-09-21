Hilary Duff Just Loves Hubby Matthew Koma’s New Butt Tattoo

Hilary Duff has the best reaction to her hubby’s new tattoo.

Matthew Koma shared his new ink, on his butt, via Instagram, dedicating his cheeks to his wife.

“Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek,” Koma captioned the post. “#squats #gainz #laseraway.”

The tat reading “Hilary”, by artist Curt Montgomery, sits in the middle of his left butt cheek.

But Duff’s reaction takes the cake. “Finest tiniest booty around,” she wrote in the comments section. “#YouStuckNowBoy.”

“Dying,” Mandy Moore wrote in the comments section. Whitney Cummings added, “Wait, I just got this too.”

Koma and Duff share daughter Banks, 1. Duff is also mom to son Luca, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Koma and Duff wed in 2019.