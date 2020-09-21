Jesse Metcalfe Talks Putting His Best Foot Forward In ‘Dancing With The Stars’

“Desperate Housewives” hunk Jesse Metcalfe traded in his gardening tools for dancing shoes for the 29th season of “Dancing with the Stars”. Production had previously courted the “John Tucker Must Die” and “Dallas” actor twice, but the timing never seemed right. Metcalfe believed there was a stigma attached to reality television… but those days are over.

“It was very taboo for a ‘serious actor’ to be participating in anything like this,” Metcalfe tells ET Canada over the phone. “Since then, I feel the entertainment landscape has really shifted. With the popularity of YouTube and TikTok Stars crossing over into scripted television and film, it’s wide open right now to do whatever you feel like doing. It’s really about doing whatever you choose to do well and being authentic. I felt like I could come on to ‘Dancing with the Stars’, an unscripted series, and show people who I really am, show my personality and learn how to dance in the process.”

Metcalfe admits he isn’t comfortable ballroom dancing. The Cha-cha-cha, Tango, Salsa, Viennese waltz and Rumba aren’t normally part of his repertoire. He’s received zero formal training. Truth be told, even social events can’t seem to entice Metcalfe to hit the dance floor.

“I’m not the kind of guy that is on the dance floor at weddings, bar mitzvahs or birthday parties,” says Metcalfe. “I’m the sort of guy posted up at the end of the bar when out at the club. I’m not really the type of guy to dance. I think the reason is because I’ve always been scared to not be good at it. I don’t like to do things I don’t naturally excel at. But that’s part of the reason I have such a respect for the art of dance. I knew this would be a challenging undertaking, but honestly, I didn’t even realize how challenging. Dance is incredibly physical. A lot of time goes into learning the steps and being proficient at these routines.”

Audiences were finally treated to Metcalfe’s moves last Monday night. He and his dance partner, Sharna Burgess, performed the Quickstep to Stevie Wonder’s “Part-Time Lover”. The pair earned a solid score of 18 from the judges. Looking back, Metcalfe remembers being “equal parts nervous and excited” before the music kicked in. But the best way to combat those nerves required hard work.

“Sharna got me incredibly prepared,” Metcalfe notes. “Autopilot kind of took over once the music started. I feel like I almost blacked out for a portion of the dance. The routine, the steps, were in my body. I was able to let go and perform. After it was all over, I was elated. I was very happy I didn’t fall on my face. I felt good about the performance right after.”

“We then got the judges’ scores,” he continued. “It was a respectable showing. After the fact, I went back and watched the video and was highly critical. One of the judges said I needed to ‘tame the beast’. He was right. I looked pretty beastly out there. It was a ‘passionate Quickstep,’ which was another phrase that was used by the judges. It wasn’t exactly graceful. I definitely have room to improve.”

Next up, Metcalfe and Burgess will be putting together a romantic Foxtrot to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. So far, they’ve rehearsed 10 hours over the past couple of days. The California native took the judges’ criticisms to heart and intends to tame that beast by improving on his posture and technique.

“I think it’s good that I started with Quickstep because there are a lot of elements in the Quickstep that are used in the Foxtrot,” Metcalfe notes. “One is that both are dances in a frame. Derek Hough was critical of my frame from last Monday’s performance, saying that maybe my shoulders were a little hunched. Hunchy shoulders are something most guys like, or most guys that lift weights or body build, that’s maybe a look they are going for. I tend to have that look, a little bulky and a little hunchy. So, I’m trying to open up my chest, lower my shoulders and keep a nice strong frame throughout the routine. That’s what I have been focusing on.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is an athletic endeavour. It’s physically demanding. Even today, Metcalfe notes he’s exhausted. The 41-year-old actor is obviously in good shape, but says his physical regimen needed tweaking.

“I definitely was not training like a dancer,” Metcalfe reports. “This is a whole new skill set for me. My body is adjusting to that. It’s been a rough adjustment period. Dancing is about flexibility. Yes, it’s about strength, but Pilates and yoga would be the type of workout best suited for a dancer. I’ve had to transform my body through the way I train.”

“I’ve been stretching a lot more,” he adds. “I haven’t been lifting as heavy. I’ve been trying to train like a dancer would train, because I’m not physically able to do a lot of things that I need to do in some of these routines. Yes, I’m pretty physically fit, but dancers are some of the most fit and humans on the planet. I’m not on that level, by any means.”

For this season’s premiere, Metcalfe tied multiple contestants with his score of 18. It also put him within striking distance of the top participants. After all, only three points separate Metcalfe from Skai Jackson and Justina Machado. Metcalfe calls this season’s competition “fierce,” but sounds like he’s up for the task.

“We have people in this competition that are trained dancers,” Metcalfe says. “I joked early on that we have a couple of ringers. AJ McLean has been making music and touring with the Backstreet Boys for 20 years. Johnny Weir is a gold medal figure skater. These guys know how to dance, and their bodies have been trained to move in ways that dancers’ bodies move. I have more work to do than a lot of these guys. Justina Machado, I feel like she came out of nowhere and rocked it so hard. Her performance was probably my favourite of the night. I thought she brought so much style and soul and energy and personality to her performance. Skai Jackson was great.”

“There are so many people that are good,” he concludes. “I’m just trying to stick around a little longer because I am having a good time.”