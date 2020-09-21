Jim Caviezel Confirms ‘The Passion Of The Christ’ Sequel: ‘It’s The Biggest Film In World History’

Mel Gibson is hard at work perfecting a script for a “The Passion Of The Christ” sequel.

According to Jim Caviezel, who starred as Jesus Christ in the controversial 2004 film, the upcoming second installment will be the “biggest” film in history.

“Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft,” the actor revealed to Breitbart News. “It’s coming. It’s called ‘The Passion Of The Christ: Resurrection’.”

He added, “It’s going to be the biggest film in world history.”

The original film, which Gibson directed, covers the 12 hours before Jesus’ death. It became a huge box office hit when it was released in 2004, grossing $612 million worldwide off of a $30 million budget.

The film has been in development since 2016. Co-writer Randall Wallace first confirmed it would focus on the resurrection of Jesus.