Jason Derulo Gets ‘Knocked Out’ By Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield

Jason Derulo learned how things can quickly “Get Ugly” in the boxing ring after taking part in a sparring match with heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

In his latest Instagram video, the “Cats” star can be seen going glove-to-glove with the legendary fighter, before a left hook catches him off guard.

Derulo dramatically staggers backwards onto the ropes and eventually falls to the ground. But the “Savage Love” singer wasn’t out for the count.

Derulo jumps right back up as Holyfield asks if he’s OK. “Almost,” Derulo replies.

This isn’t the first time that the actor has shared a funny video of himself pretending to get hurt.

In a TikTok clip, which he posted on Instagram, Derulo can be seen covered in bandaids after getting into an “altercation” with Will Smith’s bodyguards.

“Don’t meet your heroes, they’ll try & kill you @willsmith,” he captioned the hilarious clip.

He also pretended to knock out Smith’s teeth in a separate video.