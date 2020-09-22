Gabrielle Union Enlisted A Star-Studded Cast For All-Black ‘Friends’ Reading And Fans Loved It

Gabrielle Union hosted an all-Black “Friends” with an all-star cast.

On Tuesday night, the “Zoom Where It Happens” event featured Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe as Ross and Rachel.

In addition to Brown and Bathe, Uzo Aduba played Phoebe, Kendrick Sampson was Joey, Jeremy Pope portrayed Chandler and Aisha Hinds was Monica. Gabrielle Union, who appeared in a 2001 episode of “Friends”, served as host, with two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo making a surprise appearance to sing the sitcom’s theme song.

The actors performed “The One Where No One’s Ready”, and fans showered the cast with love on social media.

Sterling as Ross is sendingggg meeee! 😂 #ZoomWhereItHappens #Friends — Dr. Cokley Has a Job! (@BrilliantBlkGrl) September 23, 2020

#ZoomWhereItHappens omg I love seeing real BLACK LOVE!!!!! Yes to @SterlingKBrown and his better half Ms Ryan @michellechel 😍 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe's real chemistry comes through in this… I would pay to watch them together in a stage play #ZoomWhereItHappens — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) September 23, 2020

Sterling and Ryan as Ross and Rachel is so damn good man. #ZoomWhereItHappens — Andre (@_wheresANDRE) September 23, 2020

Sterling is killing it lol #ZoomWhereItHappens — N.K. Mohamed (@nkmoha) September 23, 2020

And

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Confirms ‘Bring It On’ Sequel: ‘It’s True’

The special reading was in support of When We All Vote, a non-partisan voter registration organization ahead of the U.S. Presidental Election.

“Zoom Where It Happens” previously hosted an all-Black cast “Golden Girls” reading starring Tracee Ellis Ross as Rose, Regina King as Dorothy, Alfre Woodard taking on Sophia and Sanaa Lathan portraying Blanche.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Is ‘Absolutely In’ For A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel

Jesse Williams joined the cast as a variety of men. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed and it was narrated by Lena Waithe.