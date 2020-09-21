Gabrielle Union Enlists Star Studded Cast For All-Black ‘Friends’ Reading

Gabrielle Union is hosting an all-Black “Friends” with an all-star cast.

Happening live on “Zoom Where It Happens”, Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope will star as our favourite New York City roommates, Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler.

While it has not yet been announced which characters the actors will be playing, the reading will spotlight When We All Vote, a non-partisan voter registration organization ahead of the U.S. Presidental Election.

“Zoom Where It Happens” previously hosted an all-Black cast “Golden Girls” reading starring Tracee Ellis Ross as Rose, Regina King as Dorothy, Alfre Woodard taking on Sophia and Sanaa Lathan portraying Blanche.

Jesse Williams joined the cast as a variety of men. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed and it was narrated by Lena Waithe.

To watch fans must RSVP before the reading. Register here.

The all-Black “Friends” will air Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. ET.