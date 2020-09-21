Johnny Depp Doesn’t Consider Himself A Hollywood Celebrity: ‘That’s Death And Grotesque’

Johnny Depp has revealed the reason why he doesn’t regard himself as a “Hollywood celebrity”.

The actor is currently attending the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain where he is promoting “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan”, a documentary which he produced.

“This festival always has the least of… let’s call them Hollywood types,” said Depp in an interview with Variety. “I feel San Sebastian is truly a festival about cinema, about the filmmakers, about the people who work on them and get these films made, which is miraculous.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was also asked about justifying his own mainstream persona while he is friends with so many anti-celebrities, such as The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

