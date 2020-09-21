Prince William Leads New Documentary About Conservation & Climate Change

On the first day of Climate Week, a new documentary featuring Prince William was announced.

“Prince William: A Planet For Us All” was filmed over two years and sees the Duke of Cambridge “champion global action on conservation and climate change.”

“I’ve always loved nature, but fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose,” William said in a voiceover.

Adding on camera, “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte, and now Louis in my life. Your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation the wildlife in a much better condition.”

“A Planet For Us All” also features a meeting with Sir David Attenborough in which Kate Middleton accompanied.

“The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming,” Kate told the famed natural historian. “They’re massive fans of yours.”

Other clips in the preview include the future king playing with a worm and work with conversation.

Prince William is patron of TuskTrust which tackles illegal wildlife trade and works on conservation efforts. He also set up United for Wildlife through the Royal Foundation that focuses on conservation and education.

William’s environmentalist work follows in the footsteps of his father, Prince Charles, who has worked on the issues for decades. Most recently, recording a message to start off Climate Week.