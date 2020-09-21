Kim Cattrall Reveals She Became A U.S. Citizen ‘So I Could Vote In This Election’

Kim Cattrall says finally becoming a U.S. citizen was an “emotional” experience.

The actress, 64, joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Monday’s “Live With Kelly And Ryan” to promote her new series “Filthy Rich” and opened up about the citizenship process.

Amid the pandemic, Cattrall, who is quarantining in Vancouver with her partner Russell Thomas, said, “I came back to New York this August for a specific reason. I came back to become a U.S. citizen so I could vote in this election.”

“Oh Kim, I’m emotional,” Ripa gushed.

“Me too,” she added. “There are 10 questions and if you get the first six weeks you pass. But it wasn’t an easy test, you have to study.”

“So I passed and then I had to take the oath,” Cattrall said. “I was so emotional. I didn’t expect that reaction. The officer who sent me through said to me, ‘You know, some people don’t take this as seriously and I was really touched at how emotional it was for [you]’.”

But despite becoming a U.S. citizen, Cattrall spent her quarantine in Vancouver.

“My mom is actually in a senior’s facility,” she explained. “So my partner Russ and I wanted to be there with her, just in case there were any issues.”

“So we left in April and it was a pretty scary time in New York City at that point. We were very happy and lucky to get out.”

“Filthy Rich” premieres Sept. 21 on Fox.