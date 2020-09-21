Sharon Osbourne ‘Quarantining’ After Granddaughter Tests Positive For COVID

Sharon Osbourne is in quarantine after her granddaughter, Minnie, contracted COVID-19.

Joining in on Monday’s episode of “The Talk” via video-link, the co-host explained why she was not able to appear live in-studio.

“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with COVID,” she revealed.

Assuring fans that the 3-year-old is doing okay, Osbourne continued, “She’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy [Jack Osbourne] doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t. She got it from somebody who works for my son.”

The TV star also sent a warning to viewers about the dangers of children contracting the virus. “It just goes to show you, she’s 3 years of age, that children can get COVID,” she shared.

Revealing that she has one more week left of quarantine before she will be back to work on the show, Osbourne added: “And as I say, I don’t have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe.”

You can watch full episodes of “The Talk” weekdays on Global TV.