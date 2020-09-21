Bob Saget Joins Kelly Clarkson For Covers Of Classic TV Theme Songs

Kelly Clarkson is back with the ultimate Kellyoke for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” season two premiere.

The singer, 38, covered some classic tv theme songs for the premiere episode, including the openings to “Full House”, “Cheers” and “Golden Girls”.

Kicking off the segment, Clarkson is looking for an escape from all that’s happening in the world right now. And she finds it in the “Cheers” bar, Blanche’s kitchen in “Golden Girls” and the Tanner family couch from “Full House”.

But when she makes it to the Tanner household, one famous face joins in on the fun.

Danny Tanner himself, a.k.a. Bob Saget, stops by and offers some advice to Clarkson and then joins her in song.

Later, the pair head to the studio for a live version of the track.