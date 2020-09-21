The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Breaks Billboard Record For Most Weeks Spent In Top 5

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” just made history by spending the most weeks in the top five of Billboard’s Hot 100 since the chart first began.

The track, which currently holds at No. 5, is spending its 28th week in the top five, breaking the record for the most time a song has spent there in the chart’s 62-year history.

The Toronto-born star recently performed the hit song from 100 stories above ground during the 2020 VMAs.

The Weeknd delivered the song from New York’s Edge – the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

The singer also picked up an award for Best R&B for the song.

During his acceptance speech, the performer admitted that it was hard for him to revel in the moment because of racial injustice in the U.S.

“It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” The Weeknd said.