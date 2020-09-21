Sunny Hostin Claims ABC Treated Her Differently Because Of Her Race

Sunny Hostin is opening up about her relationship with ABC.

“The View” co-host joined Ronan Farrow on Monday for a virtual interview ahead of the release of her memoir, I Am These Truths.

According to Hostin, when she joined “The View” in 2016, she was the only co-host in history who was not given a formal announcement.

“I was sort of guest hosting, guest-hosting, and then just… was there,” she explained.

She later added, “I was given a dressing room on a different floor; and I noticed that other co-hosts that came on after I came on were given dressing rooms on the main floor with everyone else.”

When Farrow asked if she thought it was because of her race, Hostin said, “I think I was treated differently than a white woman would have been treated.”

“And you wonder: am I being crazy? Am I being sensitive? Am I playing the race card?” she said. “And I decided that it felt wrong to not tell the truth… to paint this rosy picture.”

But Hostin added, “These are indignities I think that people of colour deal with every single day in different scales.”

ABC declined to comment.