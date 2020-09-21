Carey Hart Defends Pink From Backlash After She Shows Support For Biden-Harris

Carey Hart is hitting back at critics who slammed wife Pink for sharing her political views on social media.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer posted a photo in which she was wearing a Biden-Harris T-shirt on Sunday.

“Take em out for a rip,” she captioned the selfie, adding the hashtag #jesusmaryandjosephicannotwaittovote.

While most fans left supportive comments underneath the post, a number of people took issue with the fact that Pink is openly supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.