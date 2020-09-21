Carey Hart Defends Pink From Backlash After She Shows Support For Biden-Harris

Carey Hart is hitting back at critics who slammed wife Pink for sharing her political views on social media.
The “Raise Your Glass” singer posted a photo in which she was wearing a Biden-Harris T-shirt on Sunday.
“Take em out for a rip,” she captioned the selfie, adding the hashtag #jesusmaryandjosephicannotwaittovote.
While most fans left supportive comments underneath the post, a number of people took issue with the fact that Pink is openly supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Jumping to his wife’s defence, Hart shared a long post in which he explained why he would be voting for Biden-Harris in the upcoming U.S. election.
“Yes Biden has been in politics for 47 years. Reason I am voting for him is because I ‘hope’ he puts together a great team that will do positive things. And that is what most of Trump’s high-profile early [supporters were] planning for him to do. But his narcissism kicked in and away he went,” wrote Hart per Yahoo.
Concluding his post, Hart reiterated the reason why he won’t be giving his vote to Donald Trump on Nov. 3: “One thing you should know about me: Time doesn’t heal all.”
Adding, “And I remember all the f****d up and decisive things Trump has done. And that is why he won’t get my vote. Fact check anything I said.”