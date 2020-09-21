‘Battlestar Galactica’ Cast Rally Behind Co-Star Michael Hogan’s GoFundMe After Brain Injury

The cast of “Battlestar Galactica” have banded together to show their support for co-star Michael Hogan. RELATED: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Getting New Reboot For NBC Streaming Service

The Canadian actor suffered a brain injury after a fall at a Vancouver restaurant back in February.

“The accident left him with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment, and an inability to swallow,” explains Hogan’s wife Susan in a message written on a GoFundMe page which has been set up to cover the cost of his treatment.

Actress Shari Ulrich is among the organizers of the GoFundMe, who played Colonel Saul Tigh on the sci-fi series.

Ulrich wrote that “it is unlikely Michael will be able to work again” due to his injuries.

“Battlestar Galactica” actress Tricia Helfer took to Twitter to encourage fans of the show to support the GoFundMe page. Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now. Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time. Here’s where we all can help him and his family #BSG https://t.co/WaQaYivmdt — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) September 21, 2020

Keegan Connor Tracy also chimed in to raise awareness for Hogan’s fund.