Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out About Her Divorce During Talk Show’s Season Premiere

Kelly Clarkson has admitted that she “didn’t see anything coming” before her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

RELATED: Bob Saget Joins Kelly Clarkson For Covers Of Classic TV Theme Songs

During the opening monologue for the season two premiere of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the “Breakaway” singer spoke candidly about how 2020 has been a difficult year.

“Let’s just get this out of the way. 2020 has been a dumpster fire,” she began. “Yup just all the words that I can’t say on this show just piled together and it’s on fire. That’s really what it’s felt like.”

Speaking about the recent changes to her personal life, the host conceded that she “definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

“What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart,” she continued. “It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. Divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

While Clarkson noted that she is “usually very open” to “talk about everything” with viewers, the Grammy-winner explained that, in this case, she will instead “talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Shares The Surprising Songs That Have Been The Soundtrack To Her Divorce

She added, “But I probably won’t go too far into it, because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first. Although, I do love you all. But I am okay. Everybody keeps asking and I am. The answer is ‘yes’.”

Clarkson also empathized with viewers who have been through divorce themselves.

“It’s OK because it matters. It was something important,” she said. “I know a lot of you at home unfortunately have probably been through it, either as a kid or just as yourself in your own relationships. I feel you! And it is a bad connection to have with people.”

RELATED: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ To Return For Star-Studded Season 2: ‘I Am So Happy To Be Back’