Mariah Carey Explains Reason Behind ‘Thanksgiving Is Cancelled’ & Other Tweets

Mariah Carey’s followers were left bewildered after the “Hero” singer shared some very strange tweets on Monday, Sept. 21.

Fans began asking questions after Carey tweeted to say “THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED” at around 2 p.m.

THANKSGIVING IS CANCELLED — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

But the weirdness didn’t stop there. Carey went on to share four more tweets, which read, “THERE CAN BE MIRACLES”, “CALAMITY AND DOG HAIR”, “RESTING IN PIECES” and “ONE SUMMER NIGHT, WE RAN AWAY FOR A WHILE”.

THERE CAN BE MIRACLES — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

CALAMITY AND DOG HAIR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

RESTING IN PIECES — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

ONE SUMMER NIGHT, WE RAN AWAY FOR A WHILE… — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

After a surge of questions from fans, who suspected that Carey’s account had been hacked, the five-time Grammy-winner finally took to Twitter to explain.

C’mon, I could never cancel Thanksgiving 😂 I just wanted to share a few chapter titles from my memoir 📖👀#TMOMC https://t.co/zvnLDjLn5r https://t.co/9zVq9TlAaj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

“C’mon, I could never cancel Thanksgiving,” wrote the songstress, before revealing that she actually just wanted to share a few chapter titles from her new memoir.

Carey previously said that writing The Meaning of Mariah Carey was both therapeutic and empowering.

“The book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram post. “Unfiltered, I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.”

The memoir will be available to purchase on Sept. 29.