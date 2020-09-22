Sylvester Stallone’s Mother Jackie Dies At Age 98

Jackie Stallone has sadly passed away at the age of 98.

TMZ was first to report the news that the mother of actor Sylvester Stallone died “recently.”

The outlet said that the exact circumstances surrounding her death were still “unclear.”

Sylvester’s younger brother, Frank Stallone, then confirmed the news in a Facebook post Monday night.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann,” he wrote. “She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless.”

He went on to reveal that his mother passed away in her sleep. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“She died in her sleep as she had wished,” he shared. “It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 [the] 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20’s 30’s and 40’s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal.”

“My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life,” he added. “I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester,… Posted by Frank Stallone Official on Monday, September 21, 2020

Mrs. Stallone was best known for her work as a famed celebrity astrologer.

Jackie is survived by her two sons as well as several grandchildren.

ET Canada has reached out to Sylvester’s rep for comment.