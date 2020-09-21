BTS To Deliver Special Message At 75th UN General Assembly

BTS will deliver a “message of hope” during the 75th United Nations General Assembly this week.

RELATED: BTS Were The Most-Tweeted-About Music Artists During The First Six Months Of Quarantine

The hitmakers will talk about “the difficulties that future generations will face due to COVID-19” according to The Korean Herald.

This will be the South Korean boyband’s second time speaking at the UN General Assembly.

The group were also invited to speak at the 73rd general assembly back in 2018.

BTS has worked with UNICEF since 2017 as part of the “Love Myself” campaign to end violence against youths.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: BTS Delivers Fun ‘Dynamite’ Performance During Semifinals Results Show

It was recently revealed that BTS were the most-Tweeted-about music artists during the first six months of quarantine.

The results were based on tweets from March 1 to September 1.

Kanye West was the second-most-tweeted-about artist, followed by Beyoncé, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, NCT, Bad Bunny, ATEEZ, Cardi B, and Harry Styles rounding off the top 10.

RELATED: BTS Belt Out Hits On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series