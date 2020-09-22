Sarah Levy Has The Best Reaction To ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweeping The Comedy Category At The Emmys

Sarah Levy is one proud sister/daughter/co-star/friend.

The Canadian actress was caught on camera reacting to the “Schitt’s Creek” cast sweeping the entire comedy category during Sunday night’s Emmys.

Sarah, who also appeared on the show, was unable to be with her brother Daniel and their father Eugene for the virtual event, but instead watched the whole thing unfold at home with her boyfriend Graham Outerbridge.

“Last night happened so that this montage of my sister’s reactions could exist,” Dan wrote on Twitter alongside the video. “Wish you could have been there with us… but this is almost better?”

Last night happened so that this montage of my sister’s reactions could exist. Love you, @sarahlevy_ . Wish you could have been there with us…but this is almost better? Thanks for capturing it @outerbridge_g. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qKCIcdZtjj — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020

The clip showed Sarah reacting to Catherine O’Hara getting her well-deserved Lead Actress Emmy for playing Moira Rose. Eugene then followed it up by taking home the second award of the night for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, before Dan won for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

Annie Murphy continued the cast’s success with her win for Outstanding Best Supporting Actress; unsurprisingly, the award for Outstanding Comedy went to “Schitt’s Creek”, as well.

The nine wins set a new record for the most in one year, passing “Frasier”s six wins in 2004.