Dane Cook Talks Pulling Off That Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston ‘Fast Times’ Reunion: ‘They’re Incredibly Talented People’

Dane Cook has spoken about getting Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt back together for that all-important reunion last week.

Cook broke the internet after he pulled off “Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High” featuring a long list of star-studded guests.

However, the couple that had the most people talking were Aniston and Pitt, who were married for five years before divorcing in January 2005.

Appearing on Maria Menounos‘ “Better Together” podcast to talk about organizing the event, Cook explained: “When I text [Jennifer], she was, I’m not trying to make it more fluffy, she could not have been more delightful, game, excited,” E! News reported.

“Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt… started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is gonna happen.’”

RELATED: Lili Reinhart Wants Fans To Leave Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Alone After Their Reunion Goes Viral

He explained the circumstances behind Pitt’s involvement.

“Once his team talked to him, I’m sure it was just like, ‘Here’s already in there so far.’ There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing,” Cook said. “There wasn’t anything like… ‘Were they not allowed’… No! Zero. No drama.

“They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!”

Though the event seems to have run smoothly, Cook admitted, “It fell apart a lot.”

He also said the live read was originally set for the spring but it got pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

“The dilemma was, we wanted to do this back in April, and I think it fell apart completely at least five times,” Cook shared. “There were life things happening in the world, and the protests started, and that put the pause on it. And then it just stopped.”