Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About All-Time-Low Emmys Ratings In First Episode Back In Studio

Not many people tuned into the Emmys on Sunday night but host Jimmy Kimmel is looking on the bright side.

On Monday night, Kimmel returned to the studio for his first episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since his summer break, and addressed his Emmys hosting gig in the monologue.

“Well, I hosted the virtual Emmys last night. They’re saying it was the highest-rated Emmys ever. Oh, the lowest? Oh, all right,” he laughed. “Well, we set a record, let’s just say that.”

The 2020 Emmys brought in all-time-low ratings for the 72-year-old awards broadcast, netting only 6.1 million viewers.

Talking about the largely virtual show, Kimmel joked about the backgrounds viewers got to see in the award winners’ acceptance videos.

“For instance, we learned the winner for Best Actor, Jeremy Strong, has been haunting a Sears portrait studio,” he said of the “Succession” star, adding that “Ozark” star Julia Garner “almost forget to thank her husband even though he was six inches away from her in a red silk bathrobe.”

Kimmel also revealed what the weirdest part of hosting the Emmys during a pandemic was.

“When it was over, there are usually parties and everyone is carrying their Emmys around. Everyone’s happy, everyone’s celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like, ‘Well, I guess I’ll go into my car – and drive home,’” he said. “Doing an awards show, where all the winners are at home, is a strange experience. It was probably the first time in history that someone won an Emmy and then, ten minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer.”