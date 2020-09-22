Kit Harington Says He Was Raised In A ‘Gender Fluid’ Environment By His Mom

Kit Harington’s mom didn’t impose any strict gender binaries in her household.

In a new interview with the Telegraph, the 33-year-old “Game of Thrones” star talked about being raised by his mom, playwright Deborah Jane Catesby.

“I asked for a Mighty Max and she bought me a Polly Pocket,” he said. “I asked for an Action Man and I got a doll – it was very gender fluid from the word go. And I went with it.”

The actor also shared his views on masculinity and explained why he’ll avoid playing men like Jon Snow again.

“I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son,” Harington said. “We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play anymore.”

He added, “It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of.”