Jason Priestley Shares Update On Shannen Doherty’s Battle With Terminal Cancer

Jason Priestley is pulling for Shannen Doherty.

In a new interview on Australia’s Studio 10, Priestley addressed his former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star’s battle with terminal cancer.

The actor indicated that when he last spoke with her, she was in “pretty good spirits.”

He added, “Shannen is a real tough girl. Shannen’s a fighter, and she’s always been a fighter, and I know she’ll continue to fight as hard as she can.”

Doherty revealed in February that she has stage 4 terminal cancer, telling “Good Morning America” at the time, “I definitely have days where I say, Why me. And then I go, Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do.”

The 49-year-old actress was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had been in remission until the disease returned.