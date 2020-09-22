BBC Weatherman Left Cringing After Accidentally Insulting Rick Astley In Awkward Encounter

BBC Breakfast meteorologist Matt Taylor was left red-faced on Tuesday’s show.

Rick Astley was a guest on the latest edition of the U.K. morning program, with presenter Charlie Stayt asking Taylor whether he was a fan of the “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer.

Unaware that Astley was listening in ahead of his appearance on the show, Taylor said: “Err, not a massive one.”

“That was the wrong thing to say,” Stayt laughed. “He’s listening and he’s coming up in just a moment.”

The host then said, “I’ll ask you again. Are you a Rick Astley fan?”

Much more enthusiastically, Taylor then replied: “Love Rick Astley. Best! Grew up with him!”

😬

"Matt are you a @rickastley fan?"

"Err not a massive one"

🙈 @MetMattTaylor doing the best guest introduction on #BBCBreakfast ever! 😂 pic.twitter.com/IBmkMobsmA — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 22, 2020

Taylor then posted on Twitter:

Note to self …

Charlie isn’t always trying to make me do something silly, like sing, on air (hence my response) AND MORE IMPORTANTLY Make sure you check who is on the programme after you 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/VpkKjIuSgh — Matt Taylor (@MetMattTaylor) September 22, 2020

See the embarrassing moment unfold in the clip above.