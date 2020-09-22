BBC Weatherman Left Cringing After Accidentally Insulting Rick Astley In Awkward Encounter

By Becca Longmire.

BBC

BBC Breakfast meteorologist Matt Taylor was left red-faced on Tuesday’s show.

Rick Astley was a guest on the latest edition of the U.K. morning program, with presenter Charlie Stayt asking Taylor whether he was a fan of the “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer.

Unaware that Astley was listening in ahead of his appearance on the show, Taylor said: “Err, not a massive one.”

“That was the wrong thing to say,” Stayt laughed. “He’s listening and he’s coming up in just a moment.”

The host then said, “I’ll ask you again. Are you a Rick Astley fan?”

Much more enthusiastically, Taylor then replied: “Love Rick Astley. Best! Grew up with him!”

Taylor then posted on Twitter:

See the embarrassing moment unfold in the clip above.

