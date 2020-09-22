Elle Fanning Says ‘Black Lives Matter Cannot Be A Trend’

Elle Fanning implores people to not let up on Black Lives Matter.

Fanning, 22, graces the cover of Vanity Fair‘s October issue. The actress touches on the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement and sharing the screen with her sister Dakota for the first time.

“Black Lives Matter cannot be a trend. This is a movement that has to stay alive, and every day we have to commit,” she says. “I’ve dedicated myself to learning what local officials stand for because voting in local elections is so important.”

Elle and Dakota are expected to co-star in the now-postponed “The Nightingale” based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel about two French sisters in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War. It will be the first time the two sisters act together.

Elle Fanning. Photo: Vanity Fair

“We’re playing sisters, and it’s the first time we’ve ever been onscreen together, so it’s a special project for us,” says Fanning.

The two have grown a lot closer during the pandemic.

“You’re not interested in the same things and you’re bickering and fighting,” says Fanning. “We can relate on so many different levels. Now we’re in this phase where we get drunk and shock each other with stories of what we did in high school that the other didn’t know.”

The October 2020 issue of Vanity Fair is available Sept. 29 on newsstands.