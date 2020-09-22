Sarah Paulson Reacts To ‘Ratched’ Fan Theories And Talks Embracing Dark Roles

Sarah Paulson loves playing dark characters.

The “Ratched” actress is on the new cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and in a video for the issue, she reacts to some fan theories about the TV prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

“We were going for something, and I’m proud of it. It’s an exploration, and it has something to say, and it looks beautiful. It’s dangerous. It’s scary. It’s sexy…. I feel a real sense of accomplishment with it.”

She also looked back on her many roles in “American Horror Story” over the years: “The biggest gift I’ve ever been given in my working life has been what my being on ‘American Horror Story’ has made permissible with my relationship with an audience. They don’t expect any particular thing with me. That’s afforded me a tremendous amount of freedom.”

Sarah Paulson. Photo: Sam Taylor-Johnson for Harper’s Bazaar

Paulson also explained why she loves playing darker characters in movies and TV shows.

“It’s where the good stuff is. I’m much more interested in where there isn’t nobility. Human beings so often are motivated by the ugliest part of themselves … the stuff we don’t want to admit to ourselves about what we’re hungry for.”

Sarah Paulson. Photo: Sam Taylor-Johnson for Harper’s Bazaar

As for what’s next in her career, Paulson says, “It’s the one place I don’t feel frightened in terms of my ability to go somewhere unpleasant. I am unafraid to be ugly. I feel a certain sense of pride about being able to do that and without all the things that happen in every other aspect of my life when that comes up. But in this one area, I can actually say, I feel capable of being fearless.”