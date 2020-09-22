Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Killer Vocals With Delivery Of Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’

A new season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” means more incredible Kellyoke performances.

Clarkson’s latest cover was Lizzo’s “Good As Hell”, with the singer putting her own spin on the much-loved track as she belted out the feel-good lyrics.

This week’s season 2 premiere saw Clarkson sing some classic TV theme songs, including the openings to “Full House”, “Cheers” and “Golden Girls”.

Kicking off the segment, Clarkson was looking for an escape from all that’s happening in the world right now. And she found it in the “Cheers” bar, Blanche’s kitchen in “Golden Girls” and the Tanner family couch from “Full House”.

When she made it to the Tanner household, one famous face joined in on the fun.

