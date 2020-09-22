Carole Baskin Is Just Happy ‘Icon’ Lady Gaga Knows Her: ‘I Just Admire Her So Much’

Carole Baskin is taking Lady Gaga’s laughter in stride.

Gaga tuned in to the season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars”. In a video posted to social media, Gaga exclaims, “Oh my God, no!” while watching Baskin dance. The “Tiger King” subject is taking the experience in stride.

“That was just so far out of anything I would have ever thought could happen. Such an icon and I just admire her so much,” Baskin told “Good Morning America”.

“I know that she was laughing about me and making fun of me but I don’t care because I think it’s wonderful that she was sharing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and fight of the tigers to her fanbase,” she added.

Baskin netted a paltry 11 points in her debut; however, she is determined to claw her way back into the competition.

“About 75 per cent of the comments were really hateful and cruel, which tells me that people just don’t know me at all,” Baskin said. “As long as it keeps the cats in the spotlight I’m more than happy for people to make all the rude comments they want.”

“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to redeem myself on the dance floor.”