Kerry Washington Tells Ellen About Her New Year’s Eve-Themed Emmy Party

Kerry Washington rang in the new year a little early over the weekend.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star is on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talks to the host about her recent Emmy win, as well as the New Year’s Eve-themed party she threw to celebrate.

“There we were pretending that this year was over,” she explains, “because I think a lot of us are ready for this year to be over.”

Washington also talks about spending the summer educating her children in Black history and African culture — subjects they might not learn in school.

“I thought it was important to immerse them in the rich culture of who Black people are and were.”

Later in the interview, Washington talks about all the heroes we have lost in 2020, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Rep. John Lewis, explaining why she believes “hero worship” has come to an end.

“I really do think there’s something about the idea that we’re being invited to realize that our heroes are human,” she says, “which means that we all have the capacity to be the heroes of our communities.”