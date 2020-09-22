Lauren Conrad Says After ‘The Hills’ She Needed To ‘Step Away From This World’

Lauren Conrad needed some time to heal.

The former star of “The Hills” star caught up with her co-star Whitney Port on the podcast “With Whit”.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Addresses James Charles After He Shades Her New Beauty Line

“I would say, the question that I get asked the most of all time is, are you still friends with Lauren?” Port revealed. “That’s what people really want to know. That’s how people really got to know us was together in the Teen Vogue closet and people always want to know the behind-the-scenes and, like, if there was any drama.

“My answer to them is always, you know, it’s friends that you went to college with. Good friends that you had really special experiences with, that you always have love for, but that you don’t always keep in touch with.”

Conrad agreed: “I think, like, what you said is perfectly describing it. I have so much love in my heart for you and, like, we shared this really weird, unique thing and I think it is, it’s like old college friends, you know. I’ll always remember you like that and I’ll never have that with anybody else.”

Conrad also cleared up notions that she had serious issues with her former castmates.

“I have so much love for you and it’s one of those things where I stopped filming and then I just kinda needed a clean break for a minute to kind of emotionally recover and I took some time off and then obviously moved out of L.A.. I have so many friends that I love catching up with and I get to see them every once in a while.”

RELATED: ‘The Hills’ Stars Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag And Audrina Patridge Reunite, Bring Up Lauren Conrad Drama

She added, “It was such an odd time for me and I did it for as long as I could and it was one of those things where I was like, okay, well, this isn’t like a healthy space for me anymore. I need to live my own life and do this…I removed myself from that whole scene. And I apologize for ever making you feel that way, because obviously it had nothing to do with you personally…It’s just me being like, Okay, like I need to live my life. I lived a certain way for so long and as much as I am appreciative and I love you and I love so many people we worked with…there is certain toxic elements there and it gets really hard.”

Conrad also told Port, “I was like, Okay, I got to just like step away from this world and like kind of heal in a way and like figure out who I want to be. We started so young… It’s such a time where you’re figuring out who you are and…I did it in such a weird way. Like, I need to do this on my own now…or just like literally living my life for me.”