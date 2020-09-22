Gwyneth Paltrow Says Current Relationship With Chris Martin ‘Is Better Than Our Marriage Was’

Gwyneth Paltrow thinks she has a better relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin now that they are divorced.

Paltrow recently joined “The Drew Barrymore Show” and examined her conscious uncoupling from the Coldplay frontman. Paltrow told Barrymore how important it is to maintain parental duties despite the separation.

“My relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was,” Paltrow said. “So I do think that it can be done. I was really lucky because I had a doctor who kind of gave us a rubric for how to do it and luckily he’s writing a book and I think it’s coming out next year, thank goodness, because it really kind of lays out the tenets of how you do it and it’s a little bit unsurprising, right?

‘You have to have radical accountability. You have to know that every relationship is 50/50. No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person’s actions, or whatever the case may be. If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it’s presenting in the world and in your relationship then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal.”

Barrymore echoed the sentiment about doing what is best for the kids.

“None of us want to get it wrong for our kids but just because of what happened in the marriage is not about the parenting,” Barrymore said. “This is about their relationship with their dad and their mom, not about their relationship with your marriage.”

“It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family,” Paltrow added. “That’s how it will be forever. Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for them. We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true”