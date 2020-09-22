Hugh Jackman Celebrates Youngest Fan With Special Video Message: ‘I’m So Proud Of You’

Hugh Jackman has a special message for a young fan.

The actor, 51, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish a young girl named Julia a happy birthday.

“Hi Julia! I am so proud of you for concentrating, you’re doing so well,” he said in the clip. “I am going to practice hard today, too.”

Jackman’s sweet video message was shared alongside a video of Julia, pointing to her chin and saying the word “concentrate.” According to Julia, Jackman was the one who taught her that word.

The “Greatest Showman” actor later quoted his character P.T. Barnum, telling Julia, “Like P. T. Barnum said, no one made a difference by being like anyone else. Happy birthday!”

The sweet message came just days after Jackman appeared virtually during the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, after being nominated for his role in “Bad Education”.

And though Jackman didn’t take home the trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, he was clearly happy for Mark Ruffalo who won for his role in “I Know This Much Is True” based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel.

Mark Ruffalo accepts the #Emmy for lead actor in limited series or movie for his role in "I Know This Much Is True." https://t.co/Lvq117xzZ6 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/geTjM8V6IV — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020