Kate Middleton Meets Up With Moms And Their Kids In London Park To Show Her Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, talks with Morgan Alex Cassius and her six month old, Makena Grace, during a visit to Battersea Park, as she met up with mothers, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

Kate Middleton met with a number of parents in a London park Tuesday during her latest royal outing.

The duchess learned via video call with experts of the importance of parent-powered programs and how they’ve been affected during lockdown.

Kate spoke to parents and peer supporters about their experiences of parent-to-parent support during the chat, before being pictured chatting to the moms and kids in some sweet photos.

Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts, during a visit to Battersea Park, as she met up with mothers, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

The meetup was held in Battersea Park, for which Kate donned a casual white top, a pair of pink, high-waisted trousers, and white sneakers.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Were Hands-On While Helping To Make Bagels During London Outing

Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, centre smiles, during a visit to Battersea Park, as she met up with mothers, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP/CP Images)

Kate said during the call, according to People, “Huge well done to all of you. I know there’s a big team of you out there in communities across the country. Both William and I hear about how vital these relationships are to families – they’re a real lifeline.

“So to you and your army of volunteers out there, a huge well done. I, like you, would love to see peer-to-peer support more embedded and celebrated in communities and society as a whole.”

RELATED: Prince William Makes Surprise Trip To Northern Ireland To Thank Emergency Crews For Their Hard Work

Across the UK there are many thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families. This morning The Duchess spoke with representatives and volunteers from seven different organisations who run peer-to-peer support programmes. pic.twitter.com/1emTYGBKOB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2020

Home-Start, Parents 1st, Island House Charity Community Parent Programme in Tower Hamlets, London, Better Start in Blackpool, National Childbirth Trust, Applied Research Collaboration Coram and Leeds Dads were all part of Tuesday’s outing.