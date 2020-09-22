Kelsea Ballerini Says New Quarantine Album ‘Ballerini’ ‘Is Really Highlighting The Songwriter In Me’

Six months after releasing her third studio album, Kelsea Ballerini is back with a whole new take on her latest collections of songs with her record Ballerini.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the country star explains that she stripped down the 13 tracks on Kelsea to bring fans a reinterpretation, recorded entirely in quarantine.

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Is On Cloud Wine In New Video For ‘Hole In The Bottle’

She explained on Instagram how the two albums contrast: “Kelsea is glitter, she’s bold, effervescent, her dreams are boundless, she’s who I wanna be. The Ballerini – she’s emotional, vulnerable, soft.”

Removing the glitter and gold from hits like “Club” and “Hole in the Bottle”, the singer tells us Ballerini “is really highlighting the songwriter in me.”

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing Ballerini to cancel her massive tour in support of Kelsea, she admits 2020 was the perfect year to challenge herself to create this companion album.

“Someone really close to me was like, You can’t change the circumstances but you loved what you made and the best thing you can do is challenge yourself to fall back in love with it, so that’s what I did. That’s what Ballerini was, it was me just going, I made Kelsea to sound glittery and commercial and ready for tour and confetti cannons and that’s not what this year is.”

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Performs Stunning Cover Of Katy Perry’s ‘Daisies’

With Ballerini collaborating with Halsey and Kenny Chesney on Kelsea, she already has her sights set high on her next duet, telling us Carrie Underwood is definitely on her bucket list.

“I think she’s the kind of artist that’s obviously the country queen but I think she also transcends genres as well and is such a big part of my inspiration to be a woman in country music,” says Ballerini.

Watch our full interview with the country star below.