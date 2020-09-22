Someone Made A Video Of Paul Rudd Dancing To Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ And It’s Gone Viral

By Aynslee Darmon.

Paul Rudd. Photo: CPImages
Paul Rudd has gone viral once again.

The actor began trending on Tuesday after a video was shared by Twitter user Rex Chapman. The short clip mashed together scenes of Rudd dancing to the tune “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Scenes from his time hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, his lead role in Marvel’s “Ant-Man”, an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more were edited together for one epic video.

“Paul Rudd dancing to September is exactly what I needed today…” Chapman captioned the clip.

Soon the original tweet gathered over 39,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.

Check out some of the reaction below:

