Someone Made A Video Of Paul Rudd Dancing To Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’ And It’s Gone Viral

Paul Rudd has gone viral once again.

The actor began trending on Tuesday after a video was shared by Twitter user Rex Chapman. The short clip mashed together scenes of Rudd dancing to the tune “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Scenes from his time hosting Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, his lead role in Marvel’s “Ant-Man”, an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more were edited together for one epic video.

Paul Rudd dancing to September is exactly what I needed today… pic.twitter.com/oRrSjD1ye8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 22, 2020

“Paul Rudd dancing to September is exactly what I needed today…” Chapman captioned the clip.

Soon the original tweet gathered over 39,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.

Check out some of the reaction below:

Falling in love all over again 😍 — Sandra E. Martin (@SandraEMartin) September 22, 2020

Kudos to whoever snuck in the Bosom Buddies clip. Rudd would rock Hanks' role in a reboot. — Sarah Cullen (@SarahC_9243) September 22, 2020

Thank you for this! I didn't know I needed this. pic.twitter.com/5zEENn70Kv — Abhijeet Manay 🇨🇦 (@AbhijeetMonet) September 22, 2020

I watched the whole video just to see “slapping da bass” pic.twitter.com/GyStFzVEGZ — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) September 22, 2020