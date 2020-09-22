TikTok Stars Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Talk Rise To Social Media Fame

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio speak out about their social media success, online trolls and more in a new interview with Seventeen.

A 16 and 19, Charli and Dixie have millions of followers across their platforms. And Charli opens up about how she was surprised with their stardom: “Even when I started to gain a following, I definitely never thought that it would be this much ever in my life.”

Photos by Jabari Jacobs

Charli also talks about why it’s important to her to use her platform to combat bullying: “A lot of people around my age, some younger, some older, are the prime ages for most types of bullying.”

Adding, “We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them. As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness.”

Meanwhile, Dixie reveals how she deals with mean comments online: “I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn’t matter. They don’t know who you are as a person so it’s not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself.”

On what advice they’d give to readers who want to follow in their footsteps, the sisters say: “Be yourself, have fun, make mistakes.”

They also talk relationships, with Dixie admitting: “[Make] sure that you find someone who’s loyal but really cares about [you]. I think that’s really important and the foundation of a relationship.”