‘Full House’ Cast Reunites To Sing About Golden Retrievers In Honour Of National Dog Week

The Tanners reunite to honour their beloved late pups Comet and Cosmo.

RELATED: Fuller House’ Dog Cosmo Dies, Cameron Candace-Bure Reacts

“Full House” stars John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and Jodie Sweetin joined forces for National Dog Week, to pay tribute to Comet, Cosmo and fellow golden retrievers with a song called “Gotta Love a Golden”.

RELATED: Bob Saget Joins Kelly Clarkson For Covers Of Classic TV Theme Songs

The video also premieres on the 33rd Anniversary of the show’s premiere on Sept. 22, 1987.

“Full House” creator Jeff Franklin penned the tune.

RELATED: ‘Full House’ Cast Shares Sweet Quarantine-Style ‘Everywhere You Look’ Parody

“As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide,” Franklin said in a statement, revealing his own goldens, Woody and Lola, made a cameo on the show. “My lifelong love affair with goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on ‘Full House’ and Cosmo on ‘Fuller House’ brought their warmth and humour to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched.”

“Fuller House”‘s dog Cosmo, who sadly passed away at age 4 in December 2019 due to complications from surgery, was actually the great-grandson pup of “Full House”‘s golden retriever Comet, who died in 1998 from cancer.

The proceeds raised from the video are going to be donated to PetSmart’s charities.