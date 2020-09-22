Vanessa Bryant Says Her Mom’s Comments On Their Relationship Was ‘Beyond Hurtful’

Vanessa Bryant is speaking out about a recent interview her mother gave on their relationship.

Speaking to Univision over the weekend, Vanessa’s mother Sofia Laine claimed that her daughter had kicked her out the house after Kobe Bryant died in January.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Laine said, according to Page Six.

In a statement to People, Vanessa responded forcefully to her mother’s claims.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name,” she said.

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support,” she added. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

Bryant continued, “Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here.”