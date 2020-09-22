Rolling Stone Updates Top 500 Albums Of All-Time List

To include more diverse artists, Rolling Stone has updated its Top 500 Albums of All-Time list.

The outlet released the original list almost two decades ago in 2003, but updated it in 2012. And now, Rolling Stone has completely revamped its entire list.

Consequence Of Sound compared the old top 50 list to the brand new one and noticed a lot of changes.

It looks like the 2003 version only featured three albums by female musicians in the top 50, with the first, Joni Mitchell’s Blue, not appearing until the 30th spot. Another noticeable difference is five Beatles albums, which all appeared in the top 14, are now spread out.

The 2003 list also only counted 12 albums by people of colour and zero from women of colour.

Public Enemy’s It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back was the only hip album feature, coming in at number 48 – now it sits at 15.

But 2020’s version features more diverse artists.

Marvin Gaye’s What’s Goin On reigns supreme at number one with The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and Joni Mitchell’s Blue rounding out the top three. Next is Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life, The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Nirvana’s Nevermind. Closing out the Top 10 is Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Prince and the Revolution’s Purple Rain, Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Aretha Frankin’s I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You, Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly also cracked the Top 20.

To make the list, Rolling Stone says, “We received and tabulated Top 50 Albums lists from more than 300 artists, producers, critics, and music-industry figures (from radio programmers to label heads, like Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman). The electorate includes Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish; rising artists like H.E.R., Tierra Whack, and Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail; as well as veteran musicians, such as Adam Clayton and the Edge of U2, Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan, Gene Simmons, and Stevie Nicks.”

Take a look at the full list here.