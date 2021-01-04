Colin Firth And Stanley Tucci’s Love Faces The Ultimate Challenge In New ‘Supernova’ Trailer

Love is never easy.

An updated trailer for the upcoming film “Supernova” has dropped online, starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as a couple taking one last road trip.

As the two visit family and friends across England, they deal with the onset of Tucci’s character Tusker’s dementia.

“I want to be remembered for who I was, and not for who I’m about to become,” Tusker tells Firth’s Sam in the trailer.

Written and directed by Harry Macqueen, the film also stars James Dreyfus, Pippa Haywood and Sarah Woodward.

“Supernova” is currently scheduled for release on January 29 in Canada.