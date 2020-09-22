Millie Bobby Brown Can’t Deal With ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Coming To An End

Millie Bobby Brown is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her favourite reality TV show will soon be ending forever.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Channels Rachel Greene, Dan Levy Dresses As Hulu’s ‘The Great’ In New Shoot

The “Enola Holmes” star opened up about her love for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“, while joining Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Revealing that she has been a massive “KUWTK” fan since the early days of the show, the actress said, “I mean, I have loved that show since I was 9-years-old. I’ve been watching every single season. I just think that it’s genuinely the best reality show, and I guess I just have to restart it and watch it again.”

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Says Being In The Public Eye Has Worsened Her Anxiety

Telling listeners that she’s “very sad” about the series coming to an end, the actress continued: “My older sister is devastated. I’m obviously sad. It’s horrible. They’re an iconic family that you love to watch and they say the funniest things. I mean, I’m definitely going to miss it.”

Brown also discussed the chances of her family getting their own reality TV show, although she believes that their level of “British banter” could be a little overwhelming for viewers.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Stars As Sherlock Holmes’ Teenage Sister In New ‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer

She added, “Everyone says this but we can not have our own reality show. We’re just all very crazy and very loud. I don’t think that any crew member would want to ever be in our house. It’s like, nuts!”

RELATED: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In 2021: ‘We Are Beyond Grateful To All Of You Who’ve Watched Us’

Kim Kardashian revealed that her family’s show will air its last season in 2021.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premiered in 2007.