Millie Bobby Brown Can’t Deal With ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Coming To An End

Millie Bobby Brown is struggling to come to terms with the fact that her favourite reality TV show will soon be ending forever.
RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Channels Rachel Greene, Dan Levy Dresses As Hulu’s ‘The Great’ In New Shoot
The “Enola Holmes” star opened up about her love for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians“, while joining Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Revealing that she has been a massive “KUWTK” fan since the early days of the show, the actress said, “I mean, I have loved that show since I was 9-years-old. I’ve been watching every single season. I just think that it’s genuinely the best reality show, and I guess I just have to restart it and watch it again.”
RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Says Being In The Public Eye Has Worsened Her Anxiety
Telling listeners that she’s “very sad” about the series coming to an end, the actress continued: “My older sister is devastated. I’m obviously sad. It’s horrible. They’re an iconic family that you love to watch and they say the funniest things. I mean, I’m definitely going to miss it.”
Brown also discussed the chances of her family getting their own reality TV show, although she believes that their level of “British banter” could be a little overwhelming for viewers.
RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Stars As Sherlock Holmes’ Teenage Sister In New ‘Enola Holmes’ Trailer
She added, “Everyone says this but we can not have our own reality show. We’re just all very crazy and very loud. I don’t think that any crew member would want to ever be in our house. It’s like, nuts!”
RELATED: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End In 2021: ‘We Are Beyond Grateful To All Of You Who’ve Watched Us’
Kim Kardashian revealed that her family’s show will air its last season in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premiered in 2007.